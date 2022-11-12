La mer de milieu

Not Available

Almost all of public space is under surveillance: this is now a firmly established commonplace. The eyes of technique are constantly and indiscriminately recording landscapes and unfolding action. With this tribute to Jean-Daniel Pollet’s famous Méditerranée, Jean-Marc Chapoulie imagines making a film devoted to such sea of the midst. A film based on montage, this time, gathering views (the way one would speak of Lumière brothers views) found on the internet from strategically placed surveillance cameras facing the mediterranean sea all along its north and south shores: at hotel peaks, beaches, along the coasts, harbour zones, and so on. Well-accustomed to bricolage with images found here and there, Chapoulie decides to alter these shots: he changes their colour, plays with the sounds he adds. He also lets three off-screen voices be heard.