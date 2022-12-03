La miel se fue de la luna

Not Available

Dr. Pablo, something womanizer, going to marry with Mini and cheats África, singer and his lover, telling her to wait while she is on tour in Cuba. With her, he poses as a friend industrial, Ricardo and his intention is not to see her again. While Africa is out he marries Mini, which proves to be terribly jealous. Complications ensue when Africa returns to Mexico and start searching for the fake Richard. By chance a friend of Mini will be in a beauty salon and this ensures she can take to "Ricardo" because is "a friend of her husband". A typical sitcom with a blistering pace.