La mies es mucha

The Spanish missionary reaches Kattinga Santiago Hernandez, India, to succeed Father Daniel, seriously ill and died several days later. Sandem, dealer and usurer lends money to the Indians, who are forced to work as slaves in a mine when they can not pay their debts. To end this situation, Father James is responsible for the debts of the whole tribe. But when due on promissory note signed, Sandem demands money. In these circumstances, begin to reach the Indian village suffering from plague.