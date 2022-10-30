Not Available

La Mise à l'aveugle

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Denise is a woman of ripe age whose life has recently changed with the divorce from her husband Michel, the relocation to the neighborhood of her youth, and the retirement from her position as financial director in a large company now directed by her son, Alex. An object of contempt by her husband, her son and at her former workplace, Denise desperately clings to them, unable to communicate. This changes when Denise meets her new neighbors who initiate her to the world of poker. Little by little, she submits to the pleasures of the game and substitutes one family for another.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images