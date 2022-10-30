La Mise à l'aveugle

Not Available

Denise is a woman of ripe age whose life has recently changed with the divorce from her husband Michel, the relocation to the neighborhood of her youth, and the retirement from her position as financial director in a large company now directed by her son, Alex. An object of contempt by her husband, her son and at her former workplace, Denise desperately clings to them, unable to communicate. This changes when Denise meets her new neighbors who initiate her to the world of poker. Little by little, she submits to the pleasures of the game and substitutes one family for another.