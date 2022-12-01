La Misteriosa Herencia

Not Available

A story where suspense and comedy coexist with the purpose of rescuing the Guatemalan traditions. For this purpose, the characters of Moralejas (Draculillo, Draculon, Nito and Neto) together with a special cast embark on an adventure in which they live exciting and frightening moments in different locations, among which the general cemetery stands out. Characters from the Chapin folklore and tradition are incorporated to the plot, such as the sombreron, the llorona and the seguuanaba. In summary, this film is a suspense-comedy that should be presented every first of November.