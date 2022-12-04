La moglie del pittore

Not Available

It is 1804 and Italy is experiencing the coldest January ever recorded. Giacomo, a young aspiring painter, puts his art before everything and everyone, even his sweet, beautiful wife Clelia who, instead, loves him so much that she does anything to make him happy. Inspired by a woman's dream, Giacomo decides to make the painting that, according to him, will turn his career around. Clelia poses for her husband but, very soon, what was once a splendid dream turns into a disturbing nightmare...