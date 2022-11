Not Available

After a loved one's demise at the hands of an envious drug lord and a fiery nymphomaniac, the Golden Rooster -- a notorious criminal -- decides to settle the score in this potent import from south of the border. The film's all-star Latino cast includes Gerardo Albarrán, Luis Gatica, Sergio Reynoso, Siena Perezcano, Alfonso Munguía and Jorge Aldama.