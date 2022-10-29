La mugrosita

Not Available

Orphaned boy Andrés and his best friend Maria live in one of the poorest parts of the city. Nevertheless, their hearts are full of love and happiness. Kind-hearted Sócrates has raised the boy as if he were his own son. When Andrés gets to know that Sócrates is about to become evicted, he assumes the identity of the landlord's long lost son. The plan backfires, because the landlord wants to take the boy away from Sócrates. The friendship of Andrés and Maria threatens to break apart. Written by Anonymous