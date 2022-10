Not Available

Old bachelor Benjamin (Lopez Rojas) still lives with his sister Micaela (Doria) in the boredom of a small town. His only entertainment is getting together with a bunch of old men and spare time playing like children. Benjamin falls inlove with beautiful and young Natividad (Ramirez). First, he writes love letters for her. Then, when this strategy fails, Benjamin and the old men plan to abduct her and wait for her falling inlove. Written by Maximiliano Maza