La mujer del abogado

This is the story of two brothers who live in an abandoned house next to their father, and who are forced to beg to be able to take something to their mouths at the end of the day. One morning they save the life of a millionaire and since it is well born to be grateful, he invites them to spend a week in his great mansion. The good lord, puts at the disposal of the two vagabonds: new clothes, food, a very soft bed and of course women. Will they know how to be worthy of their gratitude?