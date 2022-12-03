La mujer metralleta

Not Available

A portrait of Marcela Rodríguez Valdivieso, syndicated by the Chilean press as the face of the mysterious woman who commanded a group of the extreme left; MAPU LAUTARO, against the dictatorship at the beginning of the 1980s. At the end of that period, the country regained its democracy, but the political situation did not change substantially for the poorest. This will lead Marcela to take the decision to continue the armed struggle, hand in hand with her group companions, against the injustices of the neo-liberal system, considered as a legacy of the dictatorship in democracy.