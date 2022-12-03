La mujer oriental

Not Available

Lorenzo is a market operator, who has just separated from his French wife. He is feeling very lonely, and his partner and friend decides to `bring him back to night life', going to nightclubs and meeting some women. However, this behavior does not fit with the personality of Lorenzo, and his friend shows him a place where he could buy an Asian wife after a trial period. Lorenzo gets enthusiastic with the idea, and brings a gorgeous woman, who does not speak Spanish, but is an excellent housekeeper, cook and lover. Lorenzo falls in love with her, and before they get married, he starts suspecting she has a lover. He decides to follow her, when many secrets are revealed.