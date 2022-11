Not Available

Over the delta of the Catatumbo river in a Palafito a woman makes her home. Facing the death of her husband she cleaves the streams of solitude. Coexisting with her thoughts, her dreams, her fears, her desires, her memory... coexisting with herself... Until one day, one fine day she decides to seek the unknown. Weaving thus an intricate reality, that submerges us for a brief moment in the inter world of that mysterious being.