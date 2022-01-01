La noche de las guerras

Not Available

A group of ex-combatants and their sons and daughters spend the night of October 15, 2014 camping in Monte Longdon, Falkland Islands. Thirty-two years earlier, in that same place, a battalion of Argentine soldiers was defending themselves from the British invasion on June 11, 1982. In the voice of Carlos Giordano, the present and the past intersect in a story that seeks to denounce the usurpation of the United Kingdom and the actions of the Argentine armed forces. Through animations, archival images and fictionalizations, this film recreates that night of camping captured in the digital book ViajeMalvinos.