La Noche del Chihuahua

The Night of the Chihuahua is a freaky comedy, that refers to comic, surrealism and terror. In his newly rented apartment, Juan, a comic book fan, waits a sexy gothic girl to spend the night. But just before she gets there, a friend of Juan shows up asking for shelter for an unusual reason: he is afraid to become a werewolf. When the full moon rises, Juan sees with horror and dismay how his friend becomes a ridiculous dogman. What could have been an ordinary night, ends up full of werewolves, deals with the devil, vampires, exorcists and ex girlfriends.