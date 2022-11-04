La noche del sábado

Not Available

In Rome, a beautiful young model named Donina is hired by a sculptor, Leonardo, inspired her to do a statue he hopes will be his masterpiece. The striking statue of Prince Florencio, heir to the throne of Preslavia, who presented at the banquet in his villa in Rome. Soon their beauty is all the rage across the country, the girl is the feeling of the moment and decides to leave with her ​​prince, leaving behind all his life, including his daughter, who leaves her under the protection of Leonardo.