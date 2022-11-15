La notte del cinghiale

Not Available

The thriller La Noche Del Jabali, the first feature film from writer and director Ramiro Tenorio, tells the story of Claudia Moratti, a romantic writer that travels to the ends of South America looking for the house of her recently deceased boyfriend. As she enters this southern world she finds herself involved in the investigation of a local policeman that points to her boyfriend, a horror writer himself, as the responsible of seven cases of disappeared women in the area. The violent history of the town and the dark memories of the military dictatorship come to surface as the characters involved reveal their true intentions.