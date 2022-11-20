La Nuit de la glisse 2006

Not Available

Perfect Moment - The Ultimate Round is the 4th in the Perfect Moment film series; a dream come true. Skiing, freeriding, snowboarding, windsurfing, bmx, paragliding, wingsuiting... Each rider relates his or her personal experiences through breathtaking images. The Ultimate Round recounts this unique relationship between the athlete and an exceptional environment, traveling from powder fields to the open ocean. The dynamic contact between man and nature becomes a reason to live for these atraordinary athletes who know their limits when confronted by the elements. Get to the heart of the action with the best riders in the world for an unforgettable adrenalin boost.