La nuit dernière

Not Available

The fictionalized life story of the most distinguished politician and diplomat, who left an indelible mark on the history of modern Greece, unfolds through a series of re-enactments of the actual events that led to his assassination. Significant aspects of his personal story, valid historical narratives, rare documents, and excerpts from autobiographical texts written by Kapodistrias himself, come into life, in an attempt to bring today’s viewers closer to the unknown sides of his personality and the foundations of the New Greek State.