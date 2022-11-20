La nuit des excitées

Not Available

A story of a modern day neo-Nazi youth gang that meets in a place decorated with swastikas and a poster of the "Führer". The members of this gang are all bored teenagers from rich families. One of the gang prefers playing pin pall to getting a girlfriend, because playing pin ball literally gets him off. The leader of the gang indulges in violent sexual fantasies, which ultimately leads to rape and murder. This inspires a teen gang from the streets, whose members are poor kids from the ghetto.