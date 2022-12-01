La Nuit juste avant les forêts

Not Available

Using all the words he can find, a man tries to get a stranger to stay around—a stranger he approached on a street corner, one night when he was alone. He tells him about his world. A suburb where it rains, where everyone is a stranger, where no one works anymore; a nocturnal world that he is passing through, to flee, without looking back; he tells him about everything and about love, things one never talks about, except to a stranger like this one, a child perhaps, silent and motionless.