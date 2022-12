Not Available

Half a century after his death, Le Corbusier, the greatest exponent of modern architecture, arrives by train to the city of La Plata to visit the Curutchet house, the only work he carried out in Latin America and which he could not know in life. The film is at the same time a portrait of Elio Montes, a devoted architect of Le Corbusier who spends his days in charge of the guided visits of that house, waiting for the impossible.