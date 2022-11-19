La otra alcoba

Not Available

Marcos, an important businessman working in Madrid, is wealthy, ambitious and has political aspirations. On top of it, he has a beautiful wife, Diana. Their married life, however, is marred by the fact that, after years of married life, they do not have children. At the last minute Diana backs down from adopting a Vietnamese orphan. She is determined to have a biological child. However, Marcos is sterile and has kept this a secret from his wife. When he tells her the truth, Diana reveals that she already knew it having recently consulted a gynecologist who determined that she can conceive.