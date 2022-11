Not Available

In Mexico, the war against drug traffic has collected more than 90,000 lives. As a result, thousands of orphans are left alone. By far, this casualties are larger than the ones from the Vietnam War. Nevertheless, the mexican youth still wants to follow this path thanks to a false promise: the narcos always succeed. Jose, the son of one of the main initiators of drug trafficking in Mexico and mentor of two of the biggest drug Kingpins in the world, tells his side of the story.