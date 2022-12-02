Là où naissent les icebergs

Not Available

Somewhere, in the far North, in a secret dwelling, icebergs are being born… The glacier's round belly gifts them with freedom to drift, like giant babies of the sea. At the term of an endless travel of 400 kilometres across a territory combed by storms and haunted by the solitary white bear, Pierre Dutrievoz, Lorentz and Niels - a father and his two sons aged 11 and 15 - reach this secret place in the spring of 2013, with their Inuit friends, marking on the smooth mirror of the Greenland icy immensity one of the most beautiful stories of arctic exploration, of the last decade.