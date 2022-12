Not Available

Dishevelled private eye Nico Beamonte's latest case comes from God himself ... possibly. He wants Nico to find the mysterious Black Panther. But who, or what, is the Black Panther? And what has this got to do with a cryogenically frozen Mariachi singer and a 1950s flying saucer? Surrealism, Mexican-style - as if film noir had collided with props left over from a Ray Harryhausen film.