Not Available

La passion de Bernadette

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    French filmmaker Jean Delannoy directs this inspiring sequel to his biopic about Marie-Bernarde Soubirous (portrayed by Sydney Penny), a young shepherdess who claimed to have seen numerous apparitions of the Lady in White at Lourdes in 1858. Chronicling Bernadette's years with the Sisters of Charity of Nevers convent, the film traces her life from age 22 until her untimely death from tuberculosis at age 35.

    Cast

    		Sydney PennyBernadette
    		Emmanuelle RivaMère Marie-Thérèse Vauzou
    		Malka Ribowska
    		Georges Wilson
    		Maurice Jacquemont
    		Roland Lesaffre

    View Full Cast >

    Images