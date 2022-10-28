Not Available

La Patagonia rebelde

  • History
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Aries Cinematográfica Argentina

In 1920, workmen of Patagonia (Argentina), grouped into anarchist and socialist societies, decide to strike demanding better working conditions. Among the workers there are numerous European immigrants acting as ideological ferment of their peers. The situation is unsustainable and Yrigoyen government sent from Buenos Aires, Lieutenant Colonel Zavala to impose order ... Based on the book "Los vengadores de la Patagonia trágica", written by Osvaldo Bayer.

Cast

Federico LuppiJose Font, 'Facon Grande'
Luis BrandoniAntonio Soto
José SorianoSchultz, el alemán
Jorge Rivera LópezEdward Mathews
José María GutiérrezGobernador Méndez Garzón
Héctor AlterioTeniente Coronel Zavala

