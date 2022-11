Not Available

"The License" is a modern-day ensemble comedy revolving around the lives of two Roman slackers. Rolando, thirty-something and perpetually unsatisfied, works at his future father-in-law's driving school, and Sergio is a waiter at the corner café as well as a small-time drug dealer. Thanks to the unexpected death of the elderly owner, they end up taking control of the driving school during the pivotal week before the final driving test.