La patria chica

Not Available

A Spanish folk group goes to Paris hired by a French businessman, but he runs away, leaving them without resources. Pastora, beautiful Seville, reminds that she has a friend in Paris who is painter. Her companions and her ask him for help to return to Spain. The painter wants to help them but first he have to sell a paint to a wealthy Englishman to get resources. The Englishman goes to his place and fall in love with Pastora, and instead of buying the paint suggests to pay the return trip for all of them if Pastora stays with him in Paris.