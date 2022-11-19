La paz empieza nunca

Not Available

Inspired by the classic novel by journalist and writer Emilio Romero. Shortly before the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939), a group of Phalangist friends, who dream of a revolution to transform Spain, are dedicated to spreading their ideas among the population. As war begins, one of them, Lopez, is about to be shot, but is saved by a Republican. Then he joins the national side. After the war, an old comrade encourages him to involve in an operation to destroy the maquis of Asturias. Although he is married and has children, he accepts the proposal, infiltrates among the guerrillas and convinces them that he will provide weapons to continue fighting.