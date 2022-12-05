La peli del algoritmo

Not Available

These are times of digital relationships. We spend a lot of time (s) connected through screens, jumping between being spectators and interpreters. Claudia follows her classes on Zoom daily and, while the teacher lectures on video art and experimental cinema, she only thinks of Fede. They look, they look at each other, they are looked at. With freshness, intelligence and humor, this secret piece that sublimates the importance of the minimum (a gesture, the look away, smiles?), Explores meeting points between online life and body languages. A fiction film, of a fantasy genre, that tells us about cyber love, life and art?