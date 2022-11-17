La pérgola de las flores

Not Available

La Pergola is a popular flower market located in the center of the city of Santiago de Chile. The authorities of the town press the municipality to urbanize the area and finish with the market, and a picturesque battle between florists and councilors begins. Then Carmela comes to town, a young provincian girl, goddaughter of one of the leaders of the market, and gets engaged with Carlos, son of the mayor. Carmela will bring peace to both sides and the flowers remain in its traditional market.