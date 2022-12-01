La peur du loup

Nobody is afraid of the Big Bad Wolf anymore. Since he is only a shadow of his former self, he has become completely harmless. Peaceful and homely, he is now a vegetarian. Unfortunately, some have decided to take their revenge and make life difficult for their former enemy. Together with his grandmother, Little Red Riding Hood is preparing a demonic trap. The Three Little Pigs, armed to the teeth, also intend to take revenge. As for Little Thumb, he is sowing his stones to better lose the wolf...
