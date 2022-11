Not Available

A boy meets a squad of Italian soldiers. The commanding officer, fearing to meet the Austrians on the road, asked the boy to get on the ash to lookout. The guy actually discovered a group of Austrian short distance away, but the Austrians notice it and begin to fire. The small lookout, however, continued observation of the enemy, until a gunshot mortally wounding. His body is covered with a flag, strewn with flowers and honored as a heroic patriot.