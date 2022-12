Not Available

Shortly after returning home one evening with her husband, Alma is visited by her one-time lesbian lover Carole. In the ensuing emotional torrent, Alma allows herself to be abducted by Carole and taken to a hotel, pursued by a young girl - an unnamed friend of Carole - and an eccentric bystander posing as a private detective. Before Alma and Carole can resolve their situation, Alma's husband Andrew appears on the scene and, in a mad frenzy, attempts to reclaim his wife…