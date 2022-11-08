La poupée sanglante

Not Available

Paris, 1925. Bénédict Masson, bookbinder and poet, is struck with great ugliness like a curse. Secretly in love with his neighbor, Christine, he cannot refuse to accompany her everyday to the Coulteray mansion where she works. The atmosphere there is, at the very least, strange: the marquise, suffering from a mysterious illness, accuses her husband of being a vampire. But Bénédict has other preoccupations: six of his apprentices have disappeared without leaving any trace. The police and neighborhood do not hesitate to imagine the worst... (translated into English from the back of the 2012 DVD, ina editions)