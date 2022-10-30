La Prima Neve

Not Available

Michele is eleven years old and lives in a small town in the mountains of Trento, with his mother and his paternal grandfather Pietro; his father has recently died. The boy’s pain meets that of Dani, a boy from Togo, who is a total ‘stranger’ to that place covered in snow which he has never seen before in his life. Andrea Segre, born in 1976, is a director who has made many prestigious works. He has participated several times in the Venice Film Festival, in particular in the 68th Festival with Io son Li (2011) and in the 69th Festival with Mare Chiuso (2012), a Special Event.