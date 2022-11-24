La Princesse est indisposée, elle ne reçoit personne

Not Available

The movie is composed with a series of studies which as a whole, deal with day-to-day and solitary moments of a woman played by different actresses. I intend here to capture casual gestures which suggest a sense of uncanny, closely related to psychoanalysis, between autoerotism and the genre movie. Each movements could turn the ritual into a horror scene but remain finally in a limited state. Each daily gesture becomes part of a singular ritual, undramatical, suggesting rather than explicitely showing. The ritual in each study favors very much aestheticism and falls little by little into informal and uncertainty. The idea is that the more the gestures are structural, the more they are infamous on us. These studies function throughout fictional portraits between the main actress (who plays in three studies) and myself. They express our excessive behaviour with the existence.