La pródiga

Spain, 1850. In the midst of the electoral campaign, three young men use all their strategies to place themselves in Madrid as deputies of the courts. However, in the small town of Abencerraje the most influential person is doña Julia Castro-Alares, a marquise with an adventurous past who now lives ruined because she practices charity with all the people, hence she is known as "The lavish ". As the influence of this lady is decisive, the boys decide to pay her a visit to ask for help, and immediately between Guillermo and her arises an unexpected passion.