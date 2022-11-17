La promenade

Not Available

The day of David's wedding, Robert, his eighty-two-year-old father, who is physically ill and who is beginning to go slightly off the rails, asks for his son's help in finding him a woman. Struggling to understand this incongruous request and balking at betraying his mother, David is evasive, then hesitates. He's never had the affectionate sharing and complicity that he'd hoped for with his father ; what if this request were the opportunity to strike up the father/son dialog that is so badly missing ? David goes on a stroll with Robert and the two men soon find themselves searching for prostitute for the elderly man.