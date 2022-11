Not Available

A gentle parody and loving homage to Chris Marker’s classic 1962 short La Jetée, La Puppé is also a tale of loss, fate and man’s reckless appetite for self-destruction—but with more jokes. Told in a series of starkly lit black-and-white still photographs, La Puppé features a surprisingly nuanced performance from Marty, the patriarch of the French New Wave Plush-Toy movement and the leading inanimate object working in film today.