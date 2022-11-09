La Quête d’Alain Ducasse

Not Available

What can be the quest of Alain Ducasse, the little boy of the Landes now become the chef and most recognized mentor of cooking in the world? What is a man looking for who already seems to have everything? 23 restaurants in the world, 18 Michelin stars, Alain Ducasse never ceases to create addresses that appeal to our time, to build schools, to push the boundaries of his craft to new horizons, his curiosity has no limit. He traveled the world relentlessly, for to him cooking was an infinite universe. This public man, however secret, accepted to be followed for nearly two years, thus opening us the doors of his universe, in perpetual evolution.