Robert (Ghislain Van Hove) agrees to keep an eye on the friends' girlfriend while the other is out of the country. The girl in question, Jocelyne (Brigitte Lahaie), in return persuades any woman who catches Roberts fancy to a carnal encounter. The wide range of females include a stewardess, a shop assistant, a countess, a mother and daughter they meet at a café, the usher from the local adult cinema and just about any other woman they pass on the street.