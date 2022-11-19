La rabia por dentro

Not Available

Tito is a swindler who plans to appropriate a large sum of money supposedly sent abroad by airplane, with the complicity of Carlos, the cashier of a big company, who must put a time bomb aboard the airplane while keeping the money. Waiting for the plan to develop, Tito enjoys the company of the North American starlet stripper Rita, but he seduces a Mexican chorus girl, and the two women eventually fight over him. What seemed to be a faultless plan starts going wrong. A scavenger takes the money without knowing, and Carlos feels remorse for having placed the bomb aboard the jet flight, and is going to confess his crime. Tito is abandoned by his lover, locates the money and takes it back, locates Carlos and kills him. Even then, he will find crime does not pay.