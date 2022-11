Not Available

Drawing from specific notes and instructions Emilio de' Cavalieri wrote himself, this live performance strives to recreate the Italian composer's unique vision for his important composition Rappresentatione anima, e di corpo. Recorded at the Basilica San Paolo fuori le Mura in Rome, this special presentation features the talents of soprano Cecilia Gasdia, baritone Furio Zanasi, Roberto Staccioli, and Massimo Rossetti.