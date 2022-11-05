La rebelión de los colgados

Not Available

La Rebelion de Los Colgados (The Rebellion of the Hanged) is dominated by the presence of Mexican film favorite Pedro Armendariz. The actor is cast as a peasant who works in a mahogany camp in the Mexican jungles with his family. Disgusted with the miserable living conditions imposed upon himself and his co-workers, the peasant finally spearheads a revolt against the sadistic bosses. Some of the scenes of brutality and torture are almost impossible to watch, and as such were trimmed when the film was released to the U.S. by United Artists. The film was based on a novel by Berwick Traven, of The Treasure of the Sierra Madre fame.