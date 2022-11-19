La reina del cielo

Not Available

A tribe of Mexican Indians in the jungle, commanded by chief Coromoto live with fear because of the presence of a Spanish colony settled in the outskirts. Coromoto's fears are increased because of the presence of a snake and the prophecies of the sorcerers. His government is threatened by the rebellious character of Piache, a warrior who also has his followers. One day Coromoto and his people have a vision in the lake of the Virgin Mary, but he doesn't trust on it, thinking that it's a negative spirit despite its beauty. However, the tribe exiled a woman, Guaita and his little son Jesus. Guaita and Jesus run away to the Spanish colony, where they're received in the local governor's house. The governor and a soldier, Bartolome offer to help Guaita and Jesus. Maybe the father of the child is a Spaniard known by Bartolome and his brother.