La reina Isabel en persona

Five centuries after his time Isabel of Castile tells his story. The story of a woman who was Queen and exercised power in Renaissance Europe. A Queen who created the modern age and enables the discovery of America opposes the woman suffering from loneliness and misunderstanding. Isabel de Castilla is an iconic figure, controversial, irreconcilable passions aroused that magnify or, conversely, the disqualifying. Isabella of Castile to explain their feelings and concerns and evidence precursor personality. Timeless. The 53 years of his life are summarized in ninety minutes that reconcile the love and pain. The lucid and complex vision of a singular woman.