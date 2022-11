Not Available

During the April Fair in Seville neighborhood of Santa Cruz, Antonio, in love with Coral, will meet Esteban, her boyfriend. The end result is that Antonio is hurt and Esteban goes to prison. To avoid gossip, Coral asks his brother of moving. Cotufo agrees and the two move to a mansion in which, according to legend, lived a Christian and the daughter of a Moorish king, who died of grief of love.